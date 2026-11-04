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Wyo. stays red: Hageman wins Senate race
3 days ago
President Donald Trump-backed attorney and GOP United States Representative Harriet Hageman has won Wyoming’s Senate seat, defeating Democrat opponent James W. Byrd II. Hageman (R-Wyo.) won Wyoming’s Senate race, securing 65%, representing 122,157 votes, while Byrd (D-Wyo.) gained 65,097 votes or 34%, according to the Associated Press. The race was called when 53% of the total votes were tallied.