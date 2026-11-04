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Starting a Brand New Chapter: Bookelicious Pilot Helps CPA, FOSA Parents Rebuild Bonds at Home
By Rachel Friederich,3 days ago
TUMWATER—Three-year-old Asher flashed a toothy grin when he saw the book with brightly-colored cartoon dinosaurs on the cover. While his dad, 43-year-old Thomas Jesse Rasher, began turning the pages, the toddler started rattling off the tongue-twisting names of the Jurassic protagonists with ease: Pterodactyl! Brachiosaurus! Triceratops! Stegosaurus!. Then he...