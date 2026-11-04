undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Project Zero: 75 Days of Progress on My F2P Account
2 days ago
How’s it going everyone, YST here! It’s crazy to think it’s already been 75 days since I kicked off Project Zero, my Free to Play series where I started a fresh account in 2026 to see just how far I could push it without spending a penny. We started things off alongside the Echoes of Oz event, and honestly, a lot has happened since then, with plenty of ups and downs along the way!