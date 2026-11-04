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How an SDSU education expert supports safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQIA students — and why it matters
By Michael Klitzing,2 days ago
Equality California, the nation’s largest LGBTQIA+ civil rights organization, released its 2026 Safe and Supportive Schools Report Card in August. It is the fourth edition of the report, which details successes and challenges in implementing LGBTQIA+ -inclusive programs and policies at California school districts. So what are the big...