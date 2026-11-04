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Tiffin University’s Hidden Digital Narratives Fellowship Investigates Johnson’s Island for Inaugural Digital Media Project
3 days ago
On September 18th and 25th, Tiffin University’s Hidden Digital Narratives Fellows had the opportunity to travel to the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Archives and Johnson’s Island to research and investigate the Civil War prison and potentially haunted cemetery located on the island. Johnson’s Island is the chosen topic for this year’s documentary project.