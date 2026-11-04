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Mechademia 2027—Ports of Entry: Manga, Anime, Games, and Fan Cultures (July 30–Aug 1, Yokohama, Japan; deadline Dec 15)
3 days ago
Ports of Entry: Manga, Anime, Games, and Fan Cultures. Mechademia is coming to Yokohama in 2027. Japan’s historic port city of Yokohama played a key role in the early development of manga, while the new Minatomirai Campus of Kanagawa University is in the heart of Yokohama’s future-oriented Minatomirai district, whose name, “port of the future,” imagines the city as oriented toward what is to come.