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TRON: Leads Stablecoin Growth With $256.5M Added
3 days ago
TRX price chart (live) Loading real-time market feed... More TRX news, TRX price prediction and analysis TRX Forecast & Signals →. TRX trades at $0.32 inside the Bollinger Bands, testing the upper band resistance at $0.33 while the EMA50 at $0.32 provides immediate support and the EMA200 at $0.33 acts as longer-term resistance. The MACD golden cross at -0.0 indicates momentum is turning positive even as RSI at 46.56 remains neutral, suggesting any push above the upper band could target further gains before a pullback to the lower band support at $0.31.