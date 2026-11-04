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Games Global and Foxium Pair Fantasy Realm with Proven Mechanic in Arthur Kingdom of Spins Link&Win™
By Stephen Welch,3 days ago
Games Global and its exclusive studio partner, Foxium, have launched Arthur Kingdom of Spins Link&Win™, bringing the successful Link&Win™ mechanic to an all-new Excalibur-inspired game environment. Visually, the release leans into the medieval legend of King Arthur, while the feature-rich gameplay centres around the Link&Win™ experience that players...