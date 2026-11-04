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R. Franco Digital Unleashes Monstrous Fun in Rogue Magic
By Stephen Welch,2 days ago
R. Franco Digital, the Spanish iGaming provider, is welcoming a trio of friendly sorcerers to face off against monsters inRogue Magic. Once again, the power is placed firmly in players’ hands in R. Franco Digital’s latest release, a 5x3 title that introduces accumulating tokens that unlock powerful features such as free spins, extra spins, multiplier wilds and an extra row.