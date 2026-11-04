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SiGMA World Rome 2026 Day Two: Conferences, Bloko Padel Tour Final and AGS Awards Headline Today’s Agenda
By Stephen Welch,3 days ago
Following a busy opening day, the international iGaming summit continues to bring together operators, affiliates, technology providers, game developers and industry leaders for discussions on the opportunities and challenges shaping the global gaming sector. With the exhibition floor open throughout the day, delegates can expect further opportunities to explore new...