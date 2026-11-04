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Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia governor’s race, becomes first Black female governor in U.S. history
3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia is entering a new chapter in its political history after Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson in Tuesday's gubernatorial election, becoming the state's first woman elected governor and the first Black woman elected governor in the United States. Bottoms' victory marks...