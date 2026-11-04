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Compliance and Ethics Week: A conflict of interest is common
2 days ago
“Having a conflict of interest means I’ve done something wrong.”. A conflict does not automatically mean wrongdoing. A conflict of interest or commitment is an unavoidable part of professional life and is more often reflective of circumstance rather than the individual. Outside activities, entrepreneurial endeavors, professional or personal relationships, and even the financial interests of immediate family members can create a conflict or the appearance of one.