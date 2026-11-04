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Romantic top laner 'TheShy', "I returned to IG to keep my promise"
By Yeonjae "Arra" Shin,3 days ago
On the 4th (KST), IG defeated TES 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the 2026 LoL World Championship (Worlds), held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen, Texas. Having dropped into the Nirvana Group ahead of LPL Split 3, IG made it to the Worlds stage after many twists and turns alongside the returns of Kang "TheShy" Seung-lok and Song "Rookie" Eui-jin. Taking revenge on TES, who had defeated them in the Regional Qualifier, IG advanced to the semifinals.