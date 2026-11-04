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Patient Recovery and Rehabilitation in a Supported Housing
3 days ago
Recovery is a journey rather than a single event. For people leaving hospital or other clinical settings, successful rehabilitation is about much more than becoming medically well enough for discharge. It is about enabling individuals to maximize their abilities, rebuild confidence and life skills, regain independence and ultimately reintegrate into their communities in a way that allows them to live as fulfilling a life as possible.