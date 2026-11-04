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Moving Mountains in Rural Healthcare: The Health Wagon’s Integrative Comprehensive Collaborative Care Model
3 days ago
Deep in the mountains of Central Appalachia, where geographic isolation, poverty, and healthcare workforce shortages create significant barriers to medical care, St. Mary’s Health Wagon has spent more than four decades demonstrating that innovative healthcare delivery can begin far beyond traditional hospital walls. Founded in 1980 by Sister Bernadette...
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