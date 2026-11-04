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RCM Audit Readiness: Why Strong Financial Statements Don’t Always Mean a Healthy Revenue Cycle
3 days ago
A healthcare organization can close its books on time, report improving accounts receivable (A/R) days, and still have significant revenue cycle problems that go undetected. Financial statements may reconcile even when the underlying reimbursement assumptions are inaccurate, contractual adjustments are misstated, or payments have not been fully reconciled. In some cases, the reports leadership relies on to evaluate financial performance may actually be masking the problems they are intended to identify.