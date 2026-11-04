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Beyond Discharge Instructions: The Role of Self-Led Practices in Post-Acute Recovery
3 days ago
Post-acute care is often described through essential services a patient receives: skilled nursing, rehabilitation, medication management, follow-up appointments, home health services, and caregiver support. Yet another part of recovery deserves attention: What happens during the hours when a healthcare professional is not in the room?. Recovery is not confined to...