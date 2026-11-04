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The Paid Media Pivot
3 days ago
Big Pharma is sitting on a paradox. The industry’s marketing functions have never had access to more powerful tools — more data, more channels, more targeting precision, more AI capability than at any point in history. And yet the gap between what is technically possible and what most organisations are actually doing with paid media has rarely been wider. The brands beginning to close that gap are not necessarily the biggest spenders. They are the ones who have grasped something fundamental: the logic of pharmaceutical paid media has structurally changed, and incremental adaptation of the old model will not be enough.