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Votes are still being counted to see who will represent Mississippi in the Senate
By NPR,3 days ago
One year ago, six months ago, even three months ago, a realistic scenario for this morning would be that Democrats had maybe gained some Senate seats, but control of the Senate was hanging fire, and it was all going to depend on some red state like Texas. In reality, it turns out Texas has gone Democratic. Kansas has gone Democratic. South Carolina went Democratic in the Senate race. The Democrats have the Senate, with several seats to spare. And one of the few seats still undecided is Mississippi, a very, very red state where the Democrat is very, very competitive. NPR political reporter Stephen Fowler is following this. Stephen, good morning.