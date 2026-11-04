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Wolfpack Rundown | Nov. 4th: Russell Wilson’s interview, the Rivers waiting game and Gainey’s first win
By Pack Pride Staff,2 days ago
With how much we post and how fast NC State news moves, we’ve heard from plenty of you that it’s getting tough to keep up. You check back in and realize you missed three stories, a press conference and another twist in the coaching search. We get it. That’s why we created the Wolfpack Rundown, a quick briefing that brings the biggest stories together so you can catch up without digging through everything.