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The Great November Shift: Surviving the Fall-to-Winter Youth Sports Pivot
By vanessav,3 days ago
If your mudroom currently looks like a sports store exploded in it, welcome to November in Fairfield County. We’ve officially hit that magical, chaotic bridge between seasons. The crisp Saturdays spent sitting by the flag football field are wrapping up, and almost overnight, we are thrust into the high-octane, indoor world of winter sports. In our house, the pivot is real: trading outdoor cleats for the non-stop shuffle of basketball courts and swim lanes. With three kids diving into winter activities, our family calendar goes from a manageable autumn rhythm to full-blown air traffic control.
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