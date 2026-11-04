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Crystal Wahpepah’s Warm Three Sisters Salad with Cranberries
2 days ago
Maple chili oil (see recipe) Rinse and sort the cranberry beans and soak them in enough water to cover for 1 hour prior to cooking. Drain the beans well, then fill a large saucepan with 8 cups of water, ½ teaspoon of salt, and the beans. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer the beans for about 2 hours, until tender. While the beans cook, you can prepare the other ingredients.