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DPI: State Superintendent Dr. Underly: Nearly 80 school referendums underscore need for school funding reform
2 days ago
MADISON — State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly released the following statement today after Tuesday’s general election, which included 79 school referendum questions on the ballot. “Wisconsin voters made it clear they believe our children’s future is worth investing in and supporting our public schools is the best way...