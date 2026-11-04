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Daniel D. Thompson
3 days ago
Daniel D. Thompson of Candy Kitchen, New Mexico, passed away on October 25, 2026, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 76 years old. Born in Casa Grande, Arizona, Dan lived a life defined by hard work, resilience, and a spirit of adventure. His remarkable journey led him down many paths, including service in the merchant marine and careers as a journeyman carpenter, building contractor, restaurant owner, and farmer’s market vendor specializing in fine fruits and vegetables.