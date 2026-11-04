undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Deadline Nears for Hearing Requests on Homestake Groundwater Changes
By Diego Lopez, Editor,3 days ago
GRANTS, N.M. – Residents and organizations seeking to challenge proposed changes to groundwater cleanup requirements at the former Homestake uranium mill north of Grants have until November 24 to request a hearing or petition to intervene in the federal licensing proceeding. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced September...