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A Knight on Wolf Island by Ray Tigerman
By Ray Tigerman,3 days ago
Stranded between history and myth, a young man must fight for survival in a strange land in this dreamlike historical fantasy. There’s nothing like a good survival story. Strip away the comforts of civilization, maroon a character in an unforgiving wilderness, ensure there is an abundance of potentially deadly flora and fauna, and the essentials of survival come into sharp focus: ingenuity, resilience, fear, and hope.