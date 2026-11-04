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Answers for the Gentle Thief’s Questions in Phantom Blade Zero – Honor Among Thieves Quest
By Irtaza Ahmed,2 days ago
This Phantom Blade Zero guide details the correct answers to the Gentle Thief’s Questions the right way. During the Honor Among Thieves side quest in Phantom Blade Zero, you meet a character known as the Gentle Thief. After delivering a letter to him, he will test your knowledge by asking three questions. Choosing the correct responses will allow you to complete the conversation and receive your reward.