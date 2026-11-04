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Looking For A Turkey Trot?
By Tracey Hall,2 days ago
The Jersey Shore is home to many exciting races all year long. But Turkey Trots are always a favorite to kick off the holiday season. Several excellent Turkey Trots and Thanksgiving-themed races are happening this holiday season. Whether you want to run along the beach boardwalk, tackle a classic 5-mile course, or trot on Thanksgiving morning before your feast, Monmouth County offers several distinct options.