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Panel Discusses the Future of American Scientific Research
3 days ago
The Solomon Center for Health Law and Policy at Yale Law School hosted a panel on Oct. 27 on the future of American scientific research. At a time of significant change in federal research policy and funding, the discussion took stock of recent developments at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the longstanding partnership between the federal government and the nation’s research universities, and the road ahead for the funding and organization of science in the United States.