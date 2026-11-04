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Philanthropist Grace Spice Hamilton Honored at St. Catherine High School Alumni Gala
By nycaribnews,3 days ago
St. Catherine High School, a Catholic co-educational school in Spanish Town, Jamaica, was founded in 1948 by Father Matthew Ashe, a Jesuit priest, and Sister Mary Mercedes Doorley of the Sisters of Mercy. Classes began on September 6, 1948, in a single classroom at St. Catherine Elementary on White Church Street. The founders set out to give promising children, who could not win places at the traditional grammar schools in Spanish Town and Kingston, a chance at a high school education.