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Miracle in the Gulf: Drones, Jet Skis, and Marine Units Rescue Swimmer Stranded 1.5 Miles Offshore
2 days ago
Rescuers pulled a swimmer from the Gulf of Mexico off Venice after nearly two hours in the water. The Venice Fire Rescue team, using Ski 51, teamed up with the Venice Police Department’s marine and drone units, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, to find the swimmer about 1.5 miles offshore near the Venice Fishing Pier.
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