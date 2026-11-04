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Ashman Heads to County Council; Lisa Henderson Set to Become Gaithersburg Mayor Nov. 9
By Moderately MOCO,2 days ago
Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman won the Montgomery County Council District 3 seat on Nov. 3, which means the city is about to change mayors. Under a plan the city announced in October, City Council Member Lisa Henderson is expected to be sworn in as mayor at a special session on Monday, Nov. 9, according to a City of Gaithersburg announcement.
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