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Wisconsin HEDA Announces Jillian Wielgat as the New Housing Tax Credit Program Manager
3 days ago
The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) announced Jillian Wielgat as the new Housing Tax Credit Program Manager. As Housing Tax Credit Program Manager, Wielgat will oversee all aspects of WHEDA’s State and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program, including management of the Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP) and administration of the competitive application and scoring process that helps determine how Housing Tax Credits are awarded across Wisconsin.