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November - Chancellor’s Letter to the Community Honoring Our Veterans and Celebrating the Conclusion of Fall Sports
3 days ago
As we enter the month of November, my thoughts turn to reflection, gratitude, and community. With Veterans Day approaching, let us recognize and honor the brave men and women who have put their lives on hold to serve our country and protect the freedoms we hold dear. Their dedication and sacrifices deserve our appreciation and respect.