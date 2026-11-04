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How this year's midterms stack up to the midterms of 2006
2 days ago
MARTIN: I guess - well, for some people. So... MARTIN: OK. So let's look a little bit - let's look at a little history here, OK, Alex? So 20 years ago, Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate for the first time in 12 years. Cost of living, gas prices weighing on voters' minds. They were - we were in a war in Iraq. Do you see similarities between then and now?