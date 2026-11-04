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Trump casts blame on others after Democrats sweep midterms
2 days ago
It was a tough night for President Trump. He lashed out early on as results were coming in, showing Democrats ahead in many key races. He blamed Republican candidates for Congress. He blamed the media, including Fox News, and pledged to be Mr. Veto. Trump made himself the central figure in this midterm election, hoping to boost turnout of his traditional supporters. But he could not overcome nationwide concerns, especially about the economy and the high cost of living.