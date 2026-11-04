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Democrats win full control of Congress, ushering in a new era of divided government
3 days ago
We woke up to major changes in both the U.S. Senate and the House, with Democrats flipping enough seats in both chambers to control Congress next year. Voters rejected Republicans across the country in places President Trump won two years ago by double digits, with many voters saying they are frustrated about the cost of living. So how will Democrats use their legislative power to address voters' economic concerns? NPR congressional correspondent Barbara Strunt (ph) is with us here in-studio. We're going to ask her. Good morning.