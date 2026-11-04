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Democrats gain control of House after flipping multiple Republican seats
2 days ago
Here's what happened in the House of Representatives the last several years. Democrats had an extremely narrow majority. They needed almost every Democrat to stick together to pass anything. And then Republicans had an extremely narrow majority and needed almost every Republican to stick together to pass anything. This election is looking a little different. According to NPR at 6:22 here on Wednesday morning, Democrats have 222 seats. That is several more than a majority. And a lot of seats are undecided. That majority may get a lot bigger. So what does that mean? NPR's senior national political correspondent, Mara Liasson, is here in Studio 31. Mara, good morning.