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Spooky Fun
3 days ago
The Hartington Public Library helped area residents celebrate Halloween with a Story Walk and scavenger hunt at Felber Park Thursday night. The weather was near perfect, which helped bring even more ghosts and gobblins out then expected as over 130 youngsters took part. Becky Mc-Gregor (above) hands out candy to some of the participants. The kids were able to read a story, hunt for spooky things, and just enjoy some outdoor fun at Felber Park, just as Swayzie Trenhaile (left) did as she entertained herself on the merry go round.