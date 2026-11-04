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Seeing is believing: Visualizing and uncovering Sneathia’s impact on host epithelium shifts the paradigm in women’s health
By Marcus Urquijo, U of A Cencer Center,3 days ago
For years, the bacterium Sneathia remained poorly understood, despite the growing evidence linking it to various women’s diseases including cervical cancer, pregnancy outcomes, and other adverse health outcomes. There are several reasons for this. The bacterium is difficult to culture and difficult to study within the host epithelium. In previous research, Sneathia was largely considered a bystander in various disease states, leaving researchers with the fundamental question: Could the bacterium play a more active role in disease development?