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MPD Seeks Suspects in New York Avenue Robbery
3 days ago
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to locate a suspect who assaulted and robbed a victim in Northeast. On Thursday, October 1, 2026, at approximately 3:55 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was not injured.