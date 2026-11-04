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Jackson County teams close regular season with playoff stakes
By Joshua Reese Sports Reporter,2 days ago
Week 11, the final week of the regular season, will see two teams look to continue building for the playoffs, while another will look to close the year on a high note. The battle for the second seed in District 11 will be up for grabs between the Edna Cowboys (7-2, 3-1) and the Sweeny Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1) this Friday night at Cowboy Memorial Stadium.
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