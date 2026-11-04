undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
“We Saw What Happened With Kyle Tucker” – MLB Insider Weighs In on Tarik Skubal’s Record Payday Hopes Amid Limited Team Interest
2 days ago
MLB insider Robert Murray weighed in on Tarik Skubal’s contract expectations, suggesting that the two-time Cy Young Award winner could have a limited market despite being one of the top free agents available. Skubal became a free agent after the season and is expected to sign a historic contract....