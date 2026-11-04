undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Regulatory reform takes center stage at Red Tape Dialogues
3 days ago
Time is money. And, as it turns out, the federal government and Commonwealth of Pennsylvania spends a significant amount of time completing paperwork. “Federal paperwork alone is estimated to consume 11.5 billion man hours every year. Federal paperwork. That’s an annual labor of 5.7 million full-time workers a year. That’s not on federal bureaucracy, that’s just on paperwork,” said U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick at the start of the recent Red Tape Dialogues event held on Temple University’s campus. “Pennsylvania has more than 166,000 regulatory restrictions; that’s 22% more on average than other states. All of this comes with a cost.”