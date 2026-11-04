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Sexual Harm Advisory Committee meets for first time
3 days ago
Earlier this month, Temple University President John Fry announced he would convene a group comprised of students, faculty and staff to review the university’s current practices for supporting those who have experienced sexual assault and other forms of sexual misconduct and responding to these incidents. Following a thorough review, the group will provide detailed recommendations, which will be used to help inform and improve practices moving forward.