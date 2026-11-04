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Wednesday, Nov 4, 2026 – Echoes Program 2644C
3 days ago
The Guitar Magic and Mayhem of Jeff Beck, with biographers Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill: The Echoes Interview. When John Diliberto was growing up, there were three musicians that formed a holy trinity of guitarists: Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Jeff Beck. Beck was the first to push the electric guitar into psychedelia with The Yardbirds before taking the instrument into the stratosphere. Beck plucked his final string on January 10, 2023, leaving behind one of the most adventurous and chaotic careers in rock. Now, biographers Brad Tolinski and Chris Gill have published Blow by Blow: The Jeff Beck Story.