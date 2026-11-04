undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Somerville/Medford Remembering Thomas P. Gillick
By thesomervillenewsweekly,3 days ago
Thomas P. Gillick passed away on October 23, 2026, at the Hebrew Rehabilitation Center in Boston, he was 87 years old. Born and raised in the Bronx, New York, Tommy was the cherished son of the late Mary T. (Carty) and Thomas Gillick. He was a longtime resident of Bloomfield, New Jersey before moving to Massachusetts. In Bloomfield, Tommy served as an usher at St Thomas the Apostle Church and volunteered at the Mountainside Hospital. He was well known, awarded volunteer of the year and loved by all in town.