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Endowment Announces $4.8M In Grants For Local Organizations
By Staff Reports, posted,2 days ago
The New Hanover Community Endowment is committing four grants totaling $4.8 million to organizations supporting safety, dental care, recreation and education. The grants include over $3 million for the New Hanover County Community Justice Center, $1.5 million for the Cameron Art Museum, $150,000 to the New Hanover Outreach Clinic and $120,000 for Reach Out and Read's local chapter, according to a news release.