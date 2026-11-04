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Gunman Heads to Trial as Convicted Ex Awaits Sentencing
3 days ago
The man accused of pulling the trigger in a Port Huron murder began trial Tuesday, while the woman convicted of planning the killing will wait weeks to learn her fate. Dazman Drake is charged in the January 2025 shooting death of Vincent Buckles. Buckles’ ex, Sayon Florence, was found guilty of murder in September. Her sentencing, set for Tuesday, has been moved to December 14th. Police say Florence had reported Buckles for child abuse, though he was never charged. She faces up to life in prison.