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UIS students named finalists in wealth management competition
By Blake Wood,3 days ago
Three University of Illinois Springfield students earned recognition as finalists in the 2026 Wealth Management Case Competition, organized by Washington University in St. Louis. The competition challenged students to apply financial planning and investment management skills to real-world scenarios. The UIS team consisted of Mackenzie Billard, team leader, Clay Higginson...